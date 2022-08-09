AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:07 a.m. EDT

‘The Sacrifice Zone’: Myanmar bears cost of green energy The birds no longer sing. The cows die. And if the people in this northern Myanmar forest complain, they too face the threat of death from militias. This forest is the source of key metallic elements known as rare earths, often called the vitamins of the modern world. Rare earths turn up in everything from hard drives to elevators, and are vital to the fast-growing field... READ MORE

‘The Sacrifice Zone’: Myanmar bears cost of green energy

The birds no longer sing. The cows die. And if the people in this northern Myanmar forest complain, they too face the threat of death from militias. This forest is the source of key metallic elements known as rare earths, often called the vitamins of the modern world. Rare earths turn up in everything from hard drives to elevators, and are vital to the fast-growing field of green energy. But an AP investigation found their cost is environmental destruction, the theft of land and the funneling of money to brutal militias. The AP tied rare earths from Myanmar to the supply chains of 78 companies. Nearly all who responded said they took environmental protection and human rights seriously.

American Airlines CFO on fixing balance sheet after pandemic

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derek Kerr might have the hardest job in the airline business. He’s the chief financial officer of American Airlines, and that means it’s his job to fix a balance sheet that has been battered by borrowing money so American could survive the pandemic. American has the most debt among all U.S. airlines, and its credit rating is several notches below investment grade. Kerr talked to The Associated Press recently as American is trying to navigate through a bumpy recovery in which revenue is rising, but so are costs like fuel and labor.

Asian shares mostly decline on global technology downturn

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly declining amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan’s SoftBank, which just reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. Such worries are coming on top of concerns about inflation and what central banks might do to curb it. Shares fell Tuesday in Tokyo but rose in other regional markets. U.S. futures edged higher while oil prices fell. Analysts say regional tensions also remain a risk after the recent visit of U.S. House Speak Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Technology stocks were the biggest drag on Wall Street, where the benchmark S&P 500 edged 0.1% lower.

Pfizer buying spree continues with $5.4B hematology deal

Pfizer is buying sickle cell drug maker Global Blood Therapeutics in an approximately $5.4 billion deal as it looks to accelerate growth after its revenue soared during the pandemic. Pfizer said Monday that its latest acquisition will boost its work in rare hematology. Global Therapeutics produces Oxybryta tablets for treating sickle cell disease. Pfizer has been flush with cash since its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, and treatment, Paxlovid, have hit the market. It has now announced deals valued at a total of nearly $19 billion, counting debt, since late last year.

BioNTech reports strong first half, expects demand to grow

BERLIN (AP) — BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, has reported higher revenue and net profit in the first half of the year. The German pharmaceutical company said Monday that it expects demand to grow as it releases updated vaccines to target new omicron strains. BioNTech said the dynamic nature of the pandemic has led to changes in orders and revenue but that it expects a strong end to the year. It said it plans to release revamped vaccines tailored to the latest omicron variants as early as October 2022, which could lead to a fall booster campaign.

FAA clears Boeing to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety officials have confirmed they will let Boeing resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner jet. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it expects Boeing to start shipping out the long-shelved planes in the coming days. American Airlines expects to get one of the new planes as early as Wednesday. Production has been marred by several problems including gaps between panels of the 787’s carbon-composite skin. That’s prevented Boeing from delivering any of the planes for most of the last two years, and about 120 of them have been parked while Boeing tried to fix the production process. Once shipments resume, Boeing will regain a critical source of cash.

Japan tech giant SoftBank posts $23 billion quarterly loss

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a $23 billion loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates. SoftBank Group’s loss of 3.16 trillion yen was a reversal from its 762 billion yen profit in the same quarter a year earlier. The company said Monday that quarterly sales rose 6%. Although Softbank’s portfolio is not directly exposed to the war in Ukraine, the company warned that global uncertainty as well as inflation and soaring energy costs hurt profitability. Foreign exchange losses also bit into its earnings. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son apologized and acknowledged “things are really bad.”

Axios Media purchased by Cox Enterprises

NEW YORK (AP) — Axios Media is being acquired by Cox Enterprises, which says it plans to push the online news provider into new markets while broadening its coverage. Axios, citing sources, reported Monday that the deal is worth $525 million. Cox, a conglomerate whose other media companies include The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Dayton Daily News, first became an investor in Axios last year. Axios co-founders and former Politico journalists Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz will continue to hold substantial stakes in the company and will lead editorial and day-to-day business decisions.

US issues sanctions on a 2nd virtual currency mixing firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, which has allegedly helped to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control says Tornado Cash’s systems were used to launder more than $96 million drawn from the June Harmony blockchain bridge theft and August Nomad crypto firm heist. Mixing services combine various digital assets, including potentially illegally obtained funds and legitimately obtained funds, so that illegal actors can obscure the origin of stolen funds.

Major test of first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years begins

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Researchers are seeking thousands of volunteers in the U.S. and Europe to test the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years. The shot developed by Pfizer and French biotech Valneva aims to block Lyme spread while a tick is biting. The new study will test three initial doses between now and next spring, and then a booster dose a year later. The only prior Lyme vaccine for people, made by another company, was pulled off the U.S. market in 2002. Pfizer and Valneva say with Lyme a growing threat, it’s time to try again.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.