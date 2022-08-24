AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers.... READ MORE

From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers. The company is targeting two areas: health care, through its $3.9 billion buyout of the primary care company One Medical, and the “smart home,” where it plans to expand its already mighty presence through a $1.7 billion merger with iRobot, the maker of the popular robotic Roomba vacuum.

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

A former head of security at Twitter alleged that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with U.S. officials. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. A whistleblower group said Zatko exhausted all attempts to get his concerns resolved inside the company. Several members of Congress are calling for an investigation.

Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans are waiting to learn the fate of their federal student debt as President Joe Biden prepares to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in debt cancellation. Details of the plan have been kept closely guarded, but borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for the loan forgiveness. That’s according to three people familiar with the decision. Biden is also set to extend a pause on federal student loan payments through January. Legal challenges are almost certain to come.

Whistleblower: Bad news for Twitter, good news for Musk?

Elon Musk has spent months trying to get out of his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, saying the company has undercounted its fake and spam accounts. Now, a whistleblower complaint from Twitter’s former security chief alleging the company misled regulators about its privacy and security protections — and its ability to detect and root out fake accounts — is likely to play into his hands in an upcoming trial. Musk’s legal team, in fact, has already issued a subpoena to the whistleblower, Peiter Zatko, who served as Twitter’s head of security until he was fired early this year.

Rare earths processor buys rights to mine in Greenland

BEIJING (AP) — One of the world’s few rare earths processors outside China has bought exploration rights to mine in Greenland, opening an avenue for diversifying supplies of the minerals critical for advanced and green technologies. Toronto-based Neo Performance Materials say they plan to ship ores from the mine to their processing plant in Europe within a few years. China dominates global production, but skyrocketing demand and national security concerns in Western countries are pushing companies to look for other sources. Ethical concerns over rare earth mining in military-led Myanmar is also fueling interest in a more transparent supply chain.

EXPLAINER: Why is Wall Street back on the roller coaster?

NEW YORK (AP) — After a strong summer, Wall Street is weakening again. Investments of all kinds had been soaring since the middle of June on hopes that the worst of inflation may be set to pass. That would allow the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest-rate hikes. The rally was so strong that some investors questioned whether Wall Street’s bear market was over. But Fed officials have since pushed back on Wall Street’s narrative, causing stocks to fall and bond yields to rise again. That puts the focus on Friday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell will give a highly anticipated speech in Wyoming.

Tesla hopes new investors go for the ride after stock split

NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday to around $290. Stock splits don’t make a company more valuable or more profitable, but the hope is the stock looks affordable to more investors. Tesla joins stock market heavyweights Amazon and Google parent Alphabet in splitting their high-priced shares this year.

Canada, Germany aim to start hydrogen shipments in 2025

STEPHENVILLE, Newfoundland (AP) — The leaders of Germany and Canada say a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland. A Canadian company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export. Hydrogen is seen as a component of Europe’s plan to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and recent reductions in the supply of Russian natural gas to Germany and other countries. Scholz says Canada is Germany’s partner of choice as the country moves away from relying on Russia to supply energy.

IRS initiates safety probe after threats to workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service says it is conducting a comprehensive review of safety at its facilities. The action comes in response to an increasing number of threats borne of conspiracy theories that agents were going to aggressively target middle-income taxpayers. The climate, healthcare and tax legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden last week included $80 billion in funding for tax collection efforts. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen specifically directed the agency to not focus its attention on taxpayers with middle-class incomes, but misinformation spread rapidly online that agents were going to crack down on taxpayers of all earnings levels.

Jailed Najib fell mightily from peak of Malaysian politics

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Najib Razak is Malaysia’s first former prime minister to go to prison — a mighty fall for a politician whose father and uncle were also prime ministers. As both finance minister and prime minister, Najib guided his country through the global financial crisis of 2009, abolished draconian colonial-era security laws and reached out to ethnic minorities. The 1MDB financial scandal that brought him down was not just a personal blow but also shook the stranglehold his political party had over Malaysian politics. The U.S. Justice Department alleged $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB and laundered by Najib’s associates. Najib was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for abuse of power and other crimes for receiving $9.4 million from a former unit of 1MDB.

