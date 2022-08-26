AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:25 a.m. EDT

Inflation’s harsh realities on display as Fed officials meet JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — A half-hour drive or so from the resort where the high priests of international finance have convened in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss the world’s economic challenges, a food bank distributes meals from a commercial garage. Across the street, a collection of townhomes that will sell for millions is nearing completion. “Unparalleled luxury,” its website says, in a “truly relaxing oasis.”... READ MORE

Inflation’s harsh realities on display as Fed officials meet

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — A half-hour drive or so from the resort where the high priests of international finance have convened in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss the world’s economic challenges, a food bank distributes meals from a commercial garage. Across the street, a collection of townhomes that will sell for millions is nearing completion. “Unparalleled luxury,” its website says, in a “truly relaxing oasis.” As the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium gets under way at a lodge in Grand Teton National Park, some of the very problems Fed officials are grappling with — high inflation, soaring rental costs and home prices, and stark economic inequality — are plainly visible near the idyllic setting.

Climate change alters life at Fed’s Jackson Hole conference

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — When officials of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City sought a location for an annual economic symposium in 1982, they chose Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for a simple reason: It had fly-fishing. Paul Volcker, the Fed chairman at the time, was known to enjoy the pastime. Now, however, warmer waters in Jackson Lake and the Snake River it empties into have led the Park Service to urge anglers to restrict their fishing to the morning hours. Catch-and-release fishing is harder on the fish when water is warmer, and the fish are also harder to catch later in the day. It’s just one example of how climate change is confronting Fed officials during their annual summer symposium in Jackson Hole.

Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said in an upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession. Most economists, though, have said they doubt the economy is in or on the verge of a recession, given that America’s job market remains robust, with strong hiring, low unemployment and widespread openings. In its revised estimate, the Commerce Department calculated that the nation’s gross domestic product contracted last quarter, though less than the 1.6% annual decline in the January-March period.

EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government has updated its estimate of the U.S. economy’s performance in the April-June quarter and confirmed what it had reported last month: That the economy shrank for two straight quarters. Six months of contraction is a long-held informal definition of a recession. Yet nothing is simple in the post-pandemic economy. Growth may be negative, but the job market is strong. Even as the economy shrank over the first half of this year, employers added 2.7 million jobs — more than in most entire years before the pandemic struck. While most economists — and Fed Chair Jerome Powell — have said they don’t think the economy is in recession, some analysts still predict that an economic downturn will begin later this year or next.

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher ahead of Fed chair speech

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher as investors look ahead to a speech by the Federal Reserve chair to shed light on plans for more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Oil prices rose. Investors focused on Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole meeting for signs of when the U.S. central bank might raise rates again and by how much to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. Traders worry the Fed’s four rate hikes this year, plus increases by central banks in Europe and Asia, might derail global growth.

EXPLAINER: California EV requirements face some obstacles

DETROIT (AP) — California will require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. It’s an ambitious move away from gasoline-powered vehicles and the pollution they emit. The requirements come in phases starting in 2026, and it will take 13 years for them become fully effective. But here are many challenges to meeting them. EVs now cost substantially more than gas-powered vehicles. There are shortages of precious metals needed for their batteries. The U.S. has little battery manufacturing capacity. But a lot can change in 13 years.

Congress wants to hear what Twitter whistleblower has to say

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. lawmakers are anxious to hear from Twitter’s former security chief, who has alarmed Washington with allegations that the influential social network misled regulators about its cyber defenses and efforts to control fake accounts. Leaders of several congressional panels are poring over the disclosures by respected cybersecurity expert Peiter Zatko, and calls on Capitol Hill for investigations are mounting. Zatko is due to testify next month at a Senate hearing. He has accused Twitter of deceptions involving its handling of “spam,” or fake, accounts, an allegation that is at the core of billionaire tycoon Elon Musk’s attempt to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

Labor board accuses Starbucks of pay disparity

The National Labor Relations Board says Starbucks is violating U.S. labor law by withholding pay hikes and other benefits from stores that have voted to unionize. The labor board’s Seattle office filed the complaint late Wednesday. Starbucks offered $200 million in enhanced pay and benefits — including increased training — to non-union stores in May. The company says those benefits must be subject to bargaining at unionized stores. But the NLRB complaint says Starbucks is interfering with workers’ right to organize by making the offer. More than 220 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late last year.

Judge orders more document production in Musk-Twitter suit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge presiding over Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit to prevent billionaire Elon Musk from backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company has ordered both sides to turn over more information to opposing lawyers. After hearing oral arguments Wednesday, the judge ordered Twitter Thursday to provide Musk’s attorneys more data regarding the company’s estimates that less than 5% of the accounts on its platform are fake. Musk claims that up to 30% of the accounts could be spam or bots,.

Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

BALTIMORE (AP) — Six months into the war in Ukraine, American companies — including federal contractors — continue to buy everything from birch wood flooring to weapons-grade titanium from major Russian corporations. This despite President Joe Biden’s insistence that the U.S. would crack down on Russia in response to its February 2022 invasion of its neighbor. The Associated Press found more than 3,600 shipments of wood, metals, rubber and more have arrived at U.S. ports from Russia since it began launching missiles and airstrikes into its neighbor in February. That’s a significant drop from the same period in 2021 when about 6,000 shipments arrived, but it still adds up to more than $1 billion worth of commerce a month.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.