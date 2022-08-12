AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:53 a.m. EDT

Explainer: Why gas prices are falling Gas prices hit record highs just two months ago, but now they’re sinking below $4 a gallon. The auto club and insurer AAA said Thursday that the nationwide average price was $3.99 a gallon. There are several factors behind the dramatic drop, and the biggest is a sharp pullback in oil prices. The price of benchmark U.S. crude is down about one-fourth from its peak. Investors bidding down the... READ MORE

Gas prices hit record highs just two months ago, but now they’re sinking below $4 a gallon. The auto club and insurer AAA said Thursday that the nationwide average price was $3.99 a gallon. There are several factors behind the dramatic drop, and the biggest is a sharp pullback in oil prices. The price of benchmark U.S. crude is down about one-fourth from its peak. Investors bidding down the price of oil are worried that the global economy is shaky, and that demand for energy will get weaker.

South Korea to pardon Samsung’s Lee, other corporate giants

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president will formally pardon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, one year after he was released on parole from a prison sentence for bribing former President Park Geun-hye as part of the massive corruption scandal that toppled Park’s government. The Lotte Group chairman and two other top business leaders will be pardoned as well, extending South Korea’s history of leniency toward convicted business tycoons and major white-collar crimes. They are among some 1,700 people President Yoon Suk Yeol will pardon on Monday, which is a national holiday celebrating Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II. Lee’s pardon underscores Samsung’s huge influence over a country that relies on its technology exports.

FTC looking at rules to corral tech firms’ data collection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whether it’s the fitness tracker on your wrist, the “smart” home appliances in your house or the latest kids’ fad going viral in online videos, they all produce a trove of personal data for big tech companies. How that data is being used and protected has led to growing public concern and officials’ outrage. Now federal regulators are looking at drafting rules to crack down on what they call harmful commercial surveillance and lax data security. The Federal Trade Commission announced the initiative Thursday, seeking public comment on the harmful effects of companies’ data collection and the potential benefit of new rules to protect consumers’ privacy.

In Biden’s big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction

WASHINGTON (AP) — The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. And billions leftover to pay down federal deficits. All told, the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act may not do much to immediately tame inflationary price hikes. But the package heading toward final passage in Congress and to the White House for President Joe Biden’s signature will touch countless American lives with longtime party proposals. Here’s a look at what’s in the estimated $740 billion economic package.

OSHA investigates deaths of Amazon workers in New Jersey

Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially lead to the death of another employee. The new Occupational Health and Safety Administration investigations add to a probe already underway following the death of a third worker during the company’s annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July. All three Amazon workers died within the past month and were employed at company facilities in New Jersey. An Amazon spokesperson said its cooperating with OSHA in the investigations. The spokesperson says the death of the worker who died on Prime Day was related to a personal medical condition and not work related.

House Dems set to overcome GOP for climate, health care win

WASHINGTON (AP) — A flagship Democratic economic bill is perched on the edge of House passage. Friday’s expected vote would mark final congressional approval. That would hand President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on his climate, health care and tax goals. Democrats hope that will energize voters ahead of November’s congressional elections. Republicans are solidly opposed, but the same was true last Sunday when Democrats used Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to power the measure through the 50-50 Senate. The package is much smaller than Biden’s original environment and social program. But it still gives Democrats bragging rights to addressing long-term party goals.

Over $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes across US

PHOENIX (AP) — Numerous transportation projects across the U.S. will be getting a slice of $2.2 billion of new federal funding. The grants announced Thursday are more than double the amount awarded last year under the same program. The initiative got a major boost this year from a $1 trillion infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to Arizona to highlight a pair of projects that revamp roadways and add new bicycle and pedestrian bridges. A total of 166 projects will be getting funding, ranging Alaska to the Virgin Islands.

Asian shares mixed after new signs of cooling inflation

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mixed in Asia after a muddled day on Wall Street, where benchmarks meandered following another encouraging report about inflation. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.5%, catching up on gains after being closed Thursday for a holiday. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower and the Nasdaq also fell, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly. Investors were weighing new data showing inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected in July. That bolstered hopes that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive about raising interest rates than feared.

Sweeping climate bill pushes American energy to go green

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is poised to pass a transformative climate change fighting bill. Friday’s vote would be the first major climate package in the U.S. and would include close to $375 billion in spending. Most of the bill is aimed at infusions of cash, subsidies and tax breaks to make green energy eventually so cheap it’s nearly irresistible. It would slice U.S. carbon emissions by about 40%. This compromise bill comes 34 years after Congress was warned that climate change was a serious threat. Since then there have been 308 weather disasters that each cost $1 billion.

Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months

DALLAS (AP) — U.S. gas prices have dipped under $4 a gallon for the first time in more than five months. AAA says the national average is $3.99 for a gallon of regular. That’s down 15 cents in just the last week, and 68 cents in the last month. Gasoline peaked at around $5.02 a gallon on June 14. Motorists in California and Hawaii are still paying above $5, and other states in the West are paying close to that. The cheapest gas is in Texas and several other states in the South and Midwest. The decline reflects falling prices for crude oil, which have dipped close to $90 a barrel from over $120 a barrel in June.

