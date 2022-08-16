AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:27 a.m. EDT

Ukraine’s Black Sea deal also helps Russian farmers, economy Agreements to unblock Ukrainian grain stuck at Black Sea ports for nearly six months of war also gave a boost to Russia’s food and fertilizer. The parallel deals depend on each other as Russia demanded and won assurances that its agricultural products won’t face sanctions. The industry is vital to the economy of the world’s biggest wheat exporter. And the deal helped ease concerns from insurers... READ MORE

Agreements to unblock Ukrainian grain stuck at Black Sea ports for nearly six months of war also gave a boost to Russia’s food and fertilizer. The parallel deals depend on each other as Russia demanded and won assurances that its agricultural products won’t face sanctions. The industry is vital to the economy of the world’s biggest wheat exporter. And the deal helped ease concerns from insurers and banks about running afoul of sanctions. One Western shipper has been able to move two vessels of grain out of Russia in a matter of weeks. It used to take months before the deal. Russian and Ukrainian grain is important to developing countries where the war has worsened poverty and hunger.

Companies facing first tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have pulled off a quiet first in legislation passed this month: the creation of a tax targeting stock buybacks. The bill includes a new 1% excise tax on companies’ purchases of their own shares, a tactic that companies have long used to return cash to investors and bolster their stock’s price. Democrats say that instead of buying back shares, big companies should use the money to increase employees’ wages or invest in their business. But is that likely to happen with the tax? Some experts are skeptical. The tax on stock buybacks is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.

Biden to sign massive climate, health care legislation

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill. It’s the “final piece” of the president’s pared-down domestic agenda as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters ahead of midterm elections. The legislation includes the biggest federal investment ever to fight climate change — some $375 billion over a decade. It also caps prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients, and helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic. The measure is paid for in part by new taxes on large companies.

Starbucks asks labor board to halt union votes temporarily

Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores. The request came Monday in response to a board employee’s allegations that regional NLRB officials improperly coordinated with union organizers. In a letter sent to the board, Starbucks said an unnamed career NLRB official told the company about the activity, which happened in the board’s St. Louis office in the spring while it was overseeing an election at a Starbucks store in Overland Park, Kansas. The labor board says it doesn’t comment on open cases. More than 220 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late last year. The company opposes unionization.

Asian shares mostly higher, echoing Wall Street rebound

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly rising after a rebound on Wall Street, despite regional investor risks reflected in negative economic data out of China. The benchmark in Tokyo was little changed, erasing earlier gains, but indexes in South Korea, Australia and China gained in morning trading. Falling oil prices are one positive factor for the region. In Japan, recent economic data have shown a recovery, but high rates of COVID-19 are fueling fears people will hold back on travel and other economic activity. Stocks recovered from early losses and ended higher on Wall Street. Investors remain focused on the economy and upcoming reports from retailers this week.

London’s Heathrow Airport extends passenger cap to October

LONDON (AP) — London’s Heathrow Airport says it will extend its cap on daily passenger numbers until the end of October to cope with soaring demand for air travel amid staffing shortages. The airport, one of Europe’s busiest, said a maximum of 100,000 travelers can depart each day until Oct. 29. The daily cap was expected to be lifted on Sept. 11. Heathrow imposed the temporary limit in July and told airlines to stop selling tickets during the peak summer travel season, saying the passenger traffic was more than airport ground staff could handle. The airport said Monday its temporary cap had resulted in “fewer last-minute cancellations” and “shorter waits for bags.” It added the capacity limits would be kept under review.

Walmart deal with Paramount gives members streaming perks

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it has signed a deal with Paramount Global to offer the entertainment company’s streaming service as a perk to subscribers of the retailer’s shipping subscription service. The move is part efforts by the nation’s largest retailer to better compete with Amazon’s Prime membership program, which offers an array of perks. Starting in September, subscribers to Walmart+ will be have access to the Paramount+ Essential Plan, which includes ads and offers original dramas such as “1883” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” along with the preschool franchise “PAW Patrol,” recent blockbuster films such as “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” and live sports. The cost of Walmart+ will remain $98 a year, or $12.95 a month.

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company bet more on high-tech darling Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon during the second quarter. But it also invested billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Berkshire Hathaway detailed all its second-quarter investments Monday. Wall Street follows Berkshire’s investments closely because of Buffett’s remarkably successful track record. Berkshire had already disclosed its biggest move in the quarter — investing more than $1.4 billion in oil producer Occidental Petroleum — but Monday’s filing revealed a number of smaller moves Berkshire made during the second quarter, including adding to its stakes in Apple, Amazon, Chevron, Ally Financial and Activision Blizzard.

China cuts interest rate to shore up sagging economy

BEIJING (AP) — China’s central bank has trimmed a key interest rate to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. The ruling Communist Party has acknowledged it can’t hit this year’s official 5.5% growth target after anti-virus curbs disrupted trade, manufacturing and consumer spending. A crackdown on corporate debt has caused activity in the vast real estate industry to plunge. Government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened. The rate cut suggested Beijing’s worries about rising debt are at least temporarily outweighed by the political dangers of an economic slump and job losses.

Deadline looms for western states to cut Colorado River use

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Seven Western U.S. states face a deadline from the federal government to come up with a plan to use substantially less Colorado River water in 2023. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is expected to publish hydrology projections on Tuesday that will trigger agreed-upon cuts for states relying on the river. States face the threat of proposing additional cuts or having them mandated by the federal government. Prolonged drought, climate change and overuse are jeopardizing the water supply that more than 40 million people rely on. States acknowledge painful cuts are needed, but are stubbornly clinging to the water they were allocated a century ago.

