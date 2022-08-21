AP Business SummaryBrief at 3:10 p.m. EDT

Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says it plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple. Lawyers for the couple confirmed the verdict. Jurors in Gwinnett County returned the verdict late last week in the civil case involving what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup... READ MORE

Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says it plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple. Lawyers for the couple confirmed the verdict. Jurors in Gwinnett County returned the verdict late last week in the civil case involving what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks. Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in April 2014 in the rollover wreck of their 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck. In closing arguments, lawyers hired by the company defended the actions of Ford and its engineers.

For Republican governors, all economic success is local

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott often knocks President Joe Biden for the country’s high rate of inflation and fears of a looming recession. So do many other Republicans, including state leaders in Georgia and Florida, as they sharpen their critiques before the November elections. But prices are rising more dramatically across much of those three states than they are nationally. Democrats say Republicans are taking credit for job growth that’s been enabled by Biden’s policies, even as Republicans blame those same policies for inflation. Still, voters seem to be holding Biden accountable for inflation while being more generous in doling out praise for the nation’s low unemployment rate.

Military families’ housing benefits lag as rents explode

Housing has long been a major benefit for service members, a subsidy to salaries that trail the private sector. But amid record-breaking spikes in rent, service members and housing activists say the Department of Defense has not adequately increased housing allowances, thereby neglecting its commitment to military families. That’s forced many to settle for substandard homes, deal with extremely long commutes or pay thousands they hadn’t budgeted for. Military housing activist Kate Needham argues that the discrepancy between housing allowances and the current market should alarm officials who are already struggling to recruit the next generation. Defense officials say they’re committed to helping families secure “suitable, affordable housing, whether on or off-base.”

DC’s pioneering ‘Baby Bonds’ plan aims to narrow wealth gap

WASHINGTON (AP) — A landmark social program is being pioneered in the nation’s capital. The program is called “Baby Bonds” and it’s designed to narrow the wealth gap. The children of Washington’s poorest families would get up to $25,000 when they reach adulthood. The money is intended for purposes such as college, investing in a business or making a down payment. In just over a decade, the Baby Bonds idea has moved from fringe concept on the left to actual policy. The District of Columbia is the first laboratory, and U.S. lawmakers are monitoring the experiment. The bonds are more accurately trust funds, designed to provide a boost of capital at a critical time in the lives of the country’s poorest children

Russia’s war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — It’s almost six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy. Governments, businesses and families worldwide are feeling the effects just two years after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged global trade. Inflation is soaring, and rocketing energy costs have raised the prospect of a cold, dark winter. Europe stands at the brink of recession. High food prices and shortages could produce widespread hunger and unrest in the developing world. Everyone has been hit, from a family-owned company that rustproofs steel parts in Germany to a Pakistani man needing a second job to meet expenses and a Thai street-food vendor wondering how long her business can hold on.

‘Dragon Ball Super’ bests ‘Beast’ at box office with $20.1M

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the charts in its first weekend in theaters, with $20.1 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates on Sunday. Universal’s Idris Elba-led action flick “Beast,” meanwhile, settled for a second-place debut with $11.6 million. Crunchyroll released “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” on 3,900 screens in North America, marking the widest-ever opening for an anime. The Toei Animation production was directed by Tetsuro Kodama, who had the support of “Dragon Ball” creator Akira Toriyama. “Bullet Train” placed third, followed by “Top Gun: Maverick” in fourth and “DC League of Super-Pets” in fifth place.

Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ballots haven’t even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords, apartment managers and real estate agents in Florida are trying to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S. The Florida Apartment Association and the Florida Association of Realtors last week sued Orange County, Florida in an attempt to halt a ballot initiative aimed at limiting how much landlords can increase rents. The associations say that Florida law prohibits rent control ordinances except in an emergency.

UK port workers join rail staff in strikes as prices soar

LONDON (AP) — Almost 2,000 workers at the U.K.’s biggest container port will launch an eight-day strike Sunday over a pay dispute. It’s the latest industrial action to hit the U.K. economy, which is struggling with high inflation and soaring prices for food and fuel. Workers including crane drivers and machine operators will walk off their jobs at Felixstowe port on England’s east coast. The port handles around 4 million containers a year from 2,000 ships. The strike comes as people across the U.K. faced travel disruptions Saturday for the third day this week as thousands of rail workers went on strike to seek better pay and job security. Only around one in five trains were expected to run.

Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees after staying largely mum on the issue following the Supreme Court ruling that scrapped a nationwide right to abortion. In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the company said its health care plans will now cover abortion for employees “when there is a health risk to the mother, rape or incest, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or lack of fetal viability.” In Arkansas, where Walmart is based, abortion is banned under all circumstances unless the procedure is needed to protect the life of the mother in a medical emergency. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Wendy’s pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the source of the E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 37 people. The CDC said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak and whether romaine used at Wendy’s was also served or sold at other businesses. The CDC says it is not advising people to stop eating at Wendy’s or not to eat romaine lettuce. Wendy’s says it is cooperating with the investigation.

