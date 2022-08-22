AP Business SummaryBrief at 7:16 a.m. EDT

Global stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures are lower as investors look to this week’s Federal Reserve conference for signals about more possible U.S. rate hikes to cool surging inflation. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Shanghai gained after China cut an interest rate that affects mortgage costs. Oil prices lost more than $1.50 per barrel. Minutes released last week... READ MORE

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures are lower as investors look to this week’s Federal Reserve conference for signals about more possible U.S. rate hikes to cool surging inflation. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Shanghai gained after China cut an interest rate that affects mortgage costs. Oil prices lost more than $1.50 per barrel. Minutes released last week from a U.S. central bank board meeting affirmed plans for more rate increases despite signs of weaker economic activity. Traders worry efforts by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to contain inflation might derail global economic growth.

As inflation soars, access to Indigenous foods declines

CHICAGO (AP) — Traditional Indigenous foods — like wild rice, bison, fresh vegetables and fruit in the Midwest — are often inaccessible for Native families with low incomes in urban areas, and the recent inflation spike has propelled these foods even further out of reach. Jessica Pamonicutt is executive chef of a Native American catering service in Chicago. She says food prices and out-of-state shipping costs have risen so much in the past year that she asked her parents to grow Native foods for her catering business on their land in Wisconsin. Pamonicutt is among several Native community leaders in the Midwest who are working to expand urban access to healthy and traditional Native cuisine, but she says that mission is becoming less affordable each day.

China fights brush fires, extends power rationing in drought

BEIJING (AP) — Brush fires have forced the evacuation of more than 1,500 people in southwest China and power rationing for factories has reportedly been extended as weeks of record heat and drought batter the region. A notice reported by Chinese news outlets says power rationing that forced factories in the southwest to shut down has been extended through at least Thursday due to low water at hydroelectric dams. That exacerbates losses from China’s hottest, driest summer in decades. The disruption adds to challenges for the ruling Communist Party, which is trying to shore up sagging economic growth ahead of a meeting that is expected to award President Xi Jinping a third five-year term as leader.

Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An advocacy group says Qatar arrested at least 60 foreign workers who protested going months without their pay and deported some of them. The incident comes just three months before Doha hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The move comes as Qatar faces intense international scrutiny over its labor practices ahead of the tournament. Qatar, like other Gulf Arab nations, heavily relies on foreign labor. Qatar’s government acknowledged that “a number of protesters were detained for breaching public safety laws.” However, it declined to offer any information about the arrests or any deportations. It said it was investigating the firm involved and planned to settle workers’ salaries.

Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — The Ford Motor Co. says it plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash claimed the lives of a Georgia couple. A Georgia jury returned the verdict late last week. Lawyers for the couple confirmed the verdict. The civil case involved what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks. Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in April 2014 in the rollover wreck of their 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck. In closing arguments, lawyers hired by the company defended the actions of Ford and its engineers.

For Republican governors, all economic success is local

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott often knocks President Joe Biden for the country’s high rate of inflation and fears of a looming recession. So do many other Republicans, including state leaders in Georgia and Florida, as they sharpen their critiques before the November elections. But prices are rising more dramatically across much of those three states than they are nationally. Democrats say Republicans are taking credit for job growth that’s been enabled by Biden’s policies, even as Republicans blame those same policies for inflation. Still, voters seem to be holding Biden accountable for inflation while being more generous in doling out praise for the nation’s low unemployment rate.

Cineworld theater chain confirms it’s considering bankruptcy

LONDON (AP) — Cineworld Group says it’s considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and similar actions elsewhere. One of the world’s largest movie theater chains, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States, said Monday that bankruptcy is one option it’s weighing to help bolster a business that has struggled to rebound from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions. It said it expected operations to run normally following any filing and “ultimately to continue its business over the longer term with no significant impact upon its employees.” The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Cineworld was preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks.

Area near Ukraine nuclear plant hit again despite US pleas

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian mayor says Russian shelling just across the river from Ukraine’s main atomic plant has wounded four people. Monday’s shelling came only hours after the latest international pleas to spare the area from attacks to prevent a nuclear disaster. Nikopol came under fire three times overnight from rockets and mortar shells. The blasts hit houses, a kindergarten, the bus station and stores. Mayor Oleksandr Saiuk said four people were wounded. Reports of sustained shelling around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant further highlighted the dangers of a war that will hit the half-year mark on Wednesday.

Military families’ housing benefits lag as rents explode

Housing has long been a major benefit for service members, a subsidy to salaries that trail the private sector. But amid record-breaking spikes in rent, service members and housing activists say the Department of Defense has not adequately increased housing allowances, thereby neglecting its commitment to military families. That’s forced many to settle for substandard homes, deal with extremely long commutes or pay thousands they hadn’t budgeted for. Military housing activist Kate Needham argues that the discrepancy between housing allowances and the current market should alarm officials who are already struggling to recruit the next generation. Defense officials say they’re committed to helping families secure “suitable, affordable housing, whether on or off-base.”

DC’s pioneering ‘Baby Bonds’ plan aims to narrow wealth gap

WASHINGTON (AP) — A landmark social program is being pioneered in the nation’s capital. The program is called “Baby Bonds” and it’s designed to narrow the wealth gap. The children of Washington’s poorest families would get up to $25,000 when they reach adulthood. The money is intended for purposes such as college, investing in a business or making a down payment. In just over a decade, the Baby Bonds idea has moved from fringe concept on the left to actual policy. The District of Columbia is the first laboratory, and U.S. lawmakers are monitoring the experiment. The bonds are more accurately trust funds, designed to provide a boost of capital at a critical time in the lives of the country’s poorest children

