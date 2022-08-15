AP Business SummaryBrief at 6:55 a.m. EDT

New climate deal spurs hopes of more carbon storage projects GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A project in the country’s top coal-producing area seeks to pump the carbon dioxide produced by burning that coal back underground. The project is one of dozens nationwide that stand to get a big boost from tax credits in the new climate bill plus a share of $2.5 billion in funding for carbon capture and storage in last year’s infrastructure bill.... READ MORE

New climate deal spurs hopes of more carbon storage projects

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A project in the country’s top coal-producing area seeks to pump the carbon dioxide produced by burning that coal back underground. The project is one of dozens nationwide that stand to get a big boost from tax credits in the new climate bill plus a share of $2.5 billion in funding for carbon capture and storage in last year’s infrastructure bill. It’s also part of Wyoming’s vision of becoming a center for carbon capture and storage. The work near the Dry Fork Station power plant outside Gillette so far involves drilling two injection wells nearly two miles underground. Proponents of carbon storage say the technology is straightforward but others are skeptical it can ever be done economically.

China cuts interest rate to shore up sagging economy

BEIJING (AP) — China’s central bank has trimmed a key interest rate to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. The ruling Communist Party has acknowledged it can’t hit this year’s official 5.5% growth target after anti-virus curbs disrupted trade, manufacturing and consumer spending. A crackdown on corporate debt has caused activity in the vast real estate industry to plunge. Government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened. The rate cut suggested Beijing’s worries about rising debt are at least temporarily outweighed by the political dangers of an economic slump and job losses.

Strike four: Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

Facebook failed to detect election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil’s 2022 election, a new report from Global Witness has found. The group said the company’s persisting pattern of not catching material that violates its policies is “alarming.” The advertisements contained false information about the country’s upcoming election, such as promoting the wrong date for the vote and questioning the integrity of the election, including Brazil’s electronic voting system. It is the fourth such test of Facebook’s moderation system that the human rights group has conducted over the past few months — and the fourth one Facebook has flubbed.

Japan economy grows 2.2% in 2Q on revived consumer spending

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported its economy grew at an annual rate of 2.2% in the last quarter as consumer spending rebounded with an easing of pandemic precautions. The of a nation’s products and services, expanded 0.5% from January-March, during which the economy had stayed flat, according to preliminary government estimates released Monday. Economists had forecast 0.6% on-quarter growth. The annual numbers show how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year. Private consumption jumped at an annual rate of 4.6%.

Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — The children and teens who remain in eastern Ukraine are retreating into social media, video games and other digital technology to cope with the isolation and stress of Russia’s war that rages on the nearby front line. Cities have largely emptied after hundreds of thousands have evacuated from the embattled Donetsk region. The youth who remain face loneliness and boredom as painful counterpoints to the fear and violence Moscow has unleashed on Ukraine. More than 6 million Ukrainians have fled. They are overwhelmingly women and children. Millions of others are internally displaced. Countless childhoods have been upended not only for those having to start a new life after seeking safety elsewhere. But also for the thousands who stayed behind.

Myanmar executions revive pressure for more sanctions

BANGKOK (AP) — Recent executions of four democracy activists in Myanmar have reenergized efforts to get the U.S. and other governments to impose further sanctions on its army-controlled government. Human rights advocates and comments by leading U.S. lawmakers suggest Congress is inching toward passage of the Burma Act, which would impose mandatory sanctions on Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise. The state-owned company’s revenues from sales of oil and gas are a vital source of hard cash for the military administration. That makes it a key target in the push to cut off funding for the military’s fight against a widespread backlash against its seizure of power in February 2021.

Lawyers appeal Griner’s Russian prison sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — Lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner have filed an appeal against her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drugs possession. Griner is a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was convicted on Aug. 4. Griner was arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage. Griner played for a women’s basketball team in Yekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason.

High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi oil company Aramco’s half-year profits peaked just shy of $88 billion as oil prices remain high globally. The oil and gas company, which is nearly entirely state-owned, said Sunday it also saw a 90% surge in net profits for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same time last year. Aramco said the results set a new quarterly earnings record for the company since it floated around 5% of the company on the Saudi stock market in late 2019. Aramco said the profits were driven primarily by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, and higher refining margins.

World shares mostly higher after China cuts key rate

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mostly higher after China cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy expanded at a faster pace in the last quarter. U.S. futures edged lower Monday and oil prices fell more than $2. Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong and Shanghai fell. The People’s Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and injected an extra 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in lending markets after government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened. Stocks closed higher Friday on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its first 4-week winning streak since November. The benchmark index gained 1.7% Friday, and other indexes also rose.

Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Anshu Jain, a fomer co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, has died, according to a statement by his family on Saturday. He was 59. Jain died of duodenal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017. Jain was Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015, where he helped build the firm’s global capital markets business. As Co-CEO along with Jürgen Fitschen, he was the first ever non-European to lead the German bank. Before that, he ran the corporate and investment bank division from 2010. After leaving Deutsche Bank he served as president of Cantor Fitzgerald from 2017 until his death.

