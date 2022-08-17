AP Business SummaryBrief at 7:29 a.m. EDT

UK inflation reaches 10.1% on soaring food, energy costs LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate has risen to a new 40-year high of 10.1% in July as climbing food prices tightened a cost-of-living squeeze fueled by soaring energy prices. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the double-digit surge in consumer prices over a year earlier marked a jump from 9.4% in June. It says the increase is largely due to rising prices for... READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate has risen to a new 40-year high of 10.1% in July as climbing food prices tightened a cost-of-living squeeze fueled by soaring energy prices. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the double-digit surge in consumer prices over a year earlier marked a jump from 9.4% in June. It says the increase is largely due to rising prices for food and staples, including toilet paper and toothbrushes. Most economists believe worse is to come. The Bank of England says soaring natural gas prices are likely to drive inflation to 13.3% in October and push Britain into a recession that’s expected to last through 2023.

Global shares mixed on optimism about US, China economies

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed as markets looked to strong economic signs out of the U.S. and China as drivers of growth. Benchmarks are sliding in France, Germany and Britain in early trading after finishing higher in Japan, China and Australia. Analysts warned major risks remain, such as surging cases of COVID-19 in some countries in in Asia, worries about global inflation and China’s policies to curb infections. In New Zealand, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate from 2.5% to 3% as it continues trying to battle inflation. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said domestic spending remained resilient.

Which EVs qualify for new US tax credit? Websites offer help

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is moving forward with its plan to award new tax credits to electric vehicle purchasers. It’s part of the rollout of a huge new climate, tax and healthcare law. Several new websites launched Tuesday to help people identify which vehicles qualify for the credits. Based on data submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, at least 31 new 2022 and 2023 models qualify for the tax credit. For starters, they must be made in North America to be eligible. President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday afternoon. It includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle.

Scientists warn of dire effects as Mediterranean heats up

MADRID (AP) — Climate scientists are warning of dire consequences for the Mediterranean Sea’s marine life as it burns up in a series of severe heat waves. Scientists say they are witnessing exceptional temperature hikes ranging from 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 Fahrenheit) to 5 degrees Celsius (9 Fahrenheit) above the norm for this time of year. Marine heat waves are caused by ocean currents building up areas of warm water. Weather systems and heat in the atmosphere can also pile on degrees to the water’s temperature. Marine heat waves are longer and more frequent and more intense because of human-induced climate change.

Ukrainians flee grim life in Russian-occupied Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents who have fled the Russian-occupied city of Kherson say conditions in the Black Sea port just north of the Crimean Peninsula have become increasingly grim. The southern city was the first to fall to Russia’s invasion. But Kherson remains at the heart of the conflict and Ukraine’s efforts to save its vital access to the sea. Residents describe a heavy-handed effort by Moscow to establish permanent control in the city and region by pressuring residents to take Russian citizenship, effectively banning use of the Ukrainian currency and installing pro-Kremlin authorities. Locals who have been waiting for a Ukrainian counteroffensive have decided to flee the city. But that option is increasingly getting more difficult and expensive.

Target’s profit sinks after it cut prices to clear inventory

NEW YORK (AP) — Target has reported solid sales for the fiscal second quarter but its profits plunged nearly 90% because it slashed prices to clear unwanted inventories of clothing, home goods and other discretionary items. The weaker-than-expected profit came two months after Target warned it was canceling orders from suppliers and aggressively discounting because of a pronounced spending shift by Americans that left the Minneapolis-based discounter with bloated inventory. Like many retailers, Target has been blindsided by consumers’ lightening-speed switch from spending on pandemic-inspired home items, like TVs and small kitchen appliances, to investing on experiences. Moreover, surging inflation is forcing shoppers to focus on basic necessities.

Crimea ‘sabotage’ highlights Russia’s woes in Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fires are burning and ammunition is still exploding at a depot in Crimea. That comes a day after the latest suspected Ukrainian attack on a military site in the Russia-annexed peninsula. The attacks have highlighted the challenges facing Moscow. Russia seized the peninsula in 2014. It was once a secure base that Moscow’s forces have used to launch attacks — and it was a staging ground for the start of the Feb. 24 invasion. But in recent days, explosions have destroyed several Russian planes at an air base in Crimea, and munitions blew up Tuesday. The spate of attacks represented the latest setback for Moscow.

Scientists say new climate law is likely to reduce warming

WASHINGTON (AP) — Climate scientists say the new spending package that President Biden just signed will trim future warming a bit. The president Tuesday signed a climate law that include $375 billion in incentives to produce clean energy, as part of an overall budget bill. The head of the science-oriented Climate Action Tracker calls it the biggest thing to ever happen to the U.S. on climate policy. He calculates that American emissions of carbon dioxide will now drop by as much as 42% compared to 2005 levels. That’s not quite meeting the U.S. goal of cutting carbon pollution in half by end of the decade.

EU to host Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels amid tensions

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Wartime rivals Serbia and Kosovo will hold high-level crisis talks which the European Union mediators hope will de-escalate growing tensions in the Balkans. Russia has been trying to further increase its influence in the region amid the war in Ukraine. Hopes that the rare face-to-face meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti could produce a major breakthrough are slim. But Western officials overseeing the decades-old deadlock between the two neighbors hope that at least it could eliminate increasing warmongering rhetoric by both sides. The meeting is being held in Brussels on Thursday.

Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have pulled off a quiet first in legislation passed this month: the creation of a tax targeting stock buybacks. The bill includes a new 1% excise tax on companies’ purchases of their own shares, a tactic that companies have long used to return cash to investors and bolster their stock’s price. Democrats say that instead of buying back shares, big companies should use the money to increase employees’ wages or invest in their business. But is that likely to happen with the tax? Some experts are skeptical. The tax on stock buybacks is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.

