AP Business SummaryBrief at 9:10 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government and publishing titan Penguin Random House are set to exchange opening salvos in a federal antitrust trial. The U.S. wants to block the biggest U.S. book publisher from absorbing rival Simon & Schuster. The trial beginning Monday in Washington is a key test of the Biden administration’s antitrust policy. The Justice Department has sued to block the $2.2 billion merger, which would reduce the Big Five U.S. publishers to four. The government’s star witness will be author Stephen King, whose works are published by Simon & Schuster. The two New York-based publishers boast blockbuster authors including Barack and Michelle Obama at Penguin Random House and Hillary Clinton at Simon & Schuster.

EXPLAINER: Bid to block book merger sets competition fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The biggest U.S. book publisher’s plan to buy the fourth-largest for $2.2 billion represents a key test for the Biden administration’s antitrust policy. So much so that the Justice Department is calling an out-of-the-ordinary witness to The Stand: author extraordinaire Stephen King. Penguin Random House’s proposed acquisition of rival Simon & Schuster would reduce the “Big Five” U.S. publishers to four. The Justice Department has sued to block the merger, contending it would thwart competition, and hurt authors and readers. The publishers are fighting the lawsuit. The trial is set to open Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Subdued trading ahead of the bell after fast-paced July

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is subdued before the opening bell on the first day of trading in August after the markets’ best month since November 2020. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials are flat and futures for the S&P 500 are up 0.1% ahead of another trove of corporate earnings this week and the government’s July jobs report on Friday. Wall Street’s latest rally came as investors weighed a mix of company earnings reports and new data showing inflation jumped by the most in four decades last month.

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing new regulations that would force food processors to reduce the amount of salmonella bacteria found in some raw chicken products or risk shutdowns. The proposed USDA rules announced Monday would declare salmonella an adulterant — a contaminant that can cause food-borne illness — in breaded and stuffed raw chicken products. That includes many frozen foods found in grocery stores that appear to be cooked through but are only heat-treated to set the batter or breading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the salmonella bacteria sickens 1.3 million Americans each year, puts 26,000 in hospitals and causes 420 deaths.

FAA clears Boeing to resume delivery of 787 Dreamliners

Federal regulators are giving Boeing the green light to soon resume deliveries of its big 787 airliner. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who talked to The Associated Press on Saturday. Boeing has been forced to stop deliveries of the 787, which it calls the Dreamliner, for most of the last two years because of production problems. But the Federal Aviation Administration is telling Boeing it will approve the company’s process for validating retrofits to each plane so they can be delivered to airline customers. That will create a valuable source of cash for Boeing. The planes are built in Washington state and South Carolina.

Germany argues over nuclear shutdown amid gas supply worries

BERLIN (AP) — Rising concern over the impact of a potential Russian gas cutoff is fueling the debate in Germany over whether the country should switch off its last three nuclear power plants as planned at the end of this year. The door to some kind of extension appeared to open a crack after the Economy Ministry in mid-July announced a new “stress test” on the security of electricity supplies. It’s supposed to take into account a tougher scenario than a previous test, concluded in May, that found supplies were assured. Since then, Russia has reduced natural gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to 20% of capacity amid tensions over the war in Ukraine.

Pilots with Germany’s Lufthansa back possible strike action

BERLIN (AP) — A union says pilots with Germany’s Lufthansa have voted in favor of possible strike action. It said Sunday that walkouts can still be avoided but called the result an “unmistakable signal” to the company in a pay dispute. The Vereinigung Cockpit union is calling for a 5.5% pay increase this year and an automatic adjustment for inflation starting next year. The union said that 97.6% of pilots who took part in a ballot approved its call. The dispute comes on top of a separate altercation with a union representing Lufthansa ground staff in Germany.

Dems seem headed for climate, health win after ups and downs

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been more than a year in the making and has seen plenty of ups and downs. Now, a Democratic economic package focused on climate and health care faces hurdles but seems headed toward party-line passage by Congress next month. Approval would let President Joe Biden and his party claim a triumph on top priorities as November’s elections approach. They haven’t forgotten they came close to approving a far grander version of the bill last year, only to see Sen. Joe Manchin, one of their most conservative and contrarian members, torpedo it at the eleventh hour. The current compromise is more modest than earlier versions but still checks boxes on issues that make Democrats giddy.

EU court limits national checks for migrant rescue ships

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court says maritime authorities cannot impound ships involved in search-and-rescue work just because they think the vessels might be overloaded due to the number of migrants aboard. Monday’s European Court of Justice ruling came in response to an appeal by the German migrant aid group Sea-Watch. Two of its ships were inspected in Sicily in 2020 after disembarking migrants. Italian harbor authorities said they had more people aboard than they were authorized to carry. But the court says rescued people “must not be taken into account when verifying whether the rules on safety at sea have been complied with.” Sea-Watch is hailing the ruling as a victory.

Biden nominates utility’s ex-board chair to rejoin panel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated the former board chairman of the nation’s largest public utility to rejoin the panel. Huntsville, Alabama attorney Joe Ritch is Biden’s nominee to return to the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority for a term that expires in May 2025. Ritch left the board in 2017 after a Republican-controlled Senate failed the previous year to confirm former President Barack Obama’s reappointment of Ritch and two others. The nine-member board currently has four vacancies, not counting two sitting members who continue to serve after their terms expired in May. Ritch now joins five other Biden board picks awaiting Senate confirmation.

