AP Business SummaryBrief at 8:46 a.m. EDT

‘What recession?’: US employers add 528,000 jobs in July WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added an astonishing 528,000 jobs last month despite flashing warning signs of an economic downturn, easing fears of a recession and handing President Joe Biden some good news heading into the midterm elections. Unemployment dropped another notch, from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching the more than 50-year low reached just before the pandemic took hold. The economy has now recovered all 22... READ MORE

‘What recession?’: US employers add 528,000 jobs in July

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added an astonishing 528,000 jobs last month despite flashing warning signs of an economic downturn, easing fears of a recession and handing President Joe Biden some good news heading into the midterm elections. Unemployment dropped another notch, from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching the more than 50-year low reached just before the pandemic took hold. The economy has now recovered all 22 million jobs lost in March and April 2020 when COVID-19 slammed the U.S. The red-hot numbers were reported Friday by the Labor Department. Economists had expected only 250,000 new jobs last month, in a drop-off from June’s revised 398,000. Instead, July proved to be the best month since February.

5 key takeaways from the July jobs report

NEW YORK (AP) — July’s jobs report was a stunner, in more ways than one. Despite raging inflation and anxiety about a possible recession, employers created 528,000 jobs last month, more than double market expectations. The job market has now recovered all the jobs lost to the pandemic recession and the unemployment rate is back where it was before the pandemic hit. The report shows that hiring continues at a rapid pace, counter to other signs of a slow down in the U.S. economy. A strong job market probably means the Federal Reserve must continue to aggressively raise interest rates to fight decades-high inflation.

Ukraine grain shipments offer hope, not fix to food crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — A ship bringing corn to Lebanon is offering hope after becoming the first to depart a Ukrainian Black Sea port since Russia invaded. The war has threatened food supplies in countries like Lebanon, which has the world’s highest rate of food inflation and depends on the Black Sea region for nearly all of its wheat. The shipment is a key first step to get food trapped in Ukraine to Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia where people are going hungry. But the small scale means the initial shipments won’t draw down food prices or ease a global food crisis soon. Experts also say most of the trapped grain is for animal feed, not for people to eat.

Antitrust trial puts book publishing industry in the dock

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department’s legal effort to block the merger of book publishing giants Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster is more than just a showcase for the Biden administration’s tougher approach to corporate consolidation. The trial going on in federal court in Washington is also a rare moment for the publishing industry itself to be placed in the dock. Through the trial’s opening week, industry executives, along with agents and authors such as Stephen King have shared opinions, relived disappointments and revealed financial figures they would otherwise have preferred to discuss privately or confide on background with reporters.

EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy has contracted for two straight quarters, intensifying fears that it is on the cusp of a recession, if not already in one, barely two years after the pandemic downturn officially ended. Six months of contraction is a longstanding, informal definition of a recession. Yet Friday’s jobs report, showing a robust 528,000 jobs created in the month of July, proves once again that nothing is simple in the post-pandemic economy. While most economists — and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — say the economy isn’t in a recession yet, many increasingly expect a downturn to start later this year or next.

Hourly workers still have leverage as US hiring booms

New York (AP) — As inflation skyrockets, hourly workers keep changing jobs in pursuit of higher wages. And with unemployment still near a 50-year low, experts say that option is likely to remain open to them for the near future. A new Pew Research Center survey shows that about one in five U.S. workers say they are very or somewhat likely to look for a new job in the next six months. But for many at the lower end of the pay scale, inflation has already eaten into or erased any pay gains.

Wall Street falls as jobs data suggests Fed hikes not over

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing mostly lower Friday after new data on the hot U.S. jobs market suggested the Fed won’t soon rein in its aggressive rate hikes. The S&P 500 is down 0.2% and the Nasdaq lost 0.5%, while the Dow Jones industrials notched a small gain. Employers unexpectedly accelerated their hiring last month and added hundreds of thousands more jobs than forecast. While the data suggests the economy may not be in a recession, it also undercuts investor hopes that inflation may be close to peaking. Treasury yields jumped. Warner Bros. Discovery had its third worst day ever after recording weak second quarter results.

5 things to consider when looking for a new job

New York (AP) — The U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July, meaning workers who want a new job can probably find one. When looking for a new role, experts advise you think about several factors. These include the state of the job market, salary and benefits, the commute, and the overall work environment. While not all employers can afford to offer cost-of-living wage increases, some are increasingly open to providing other benefits, such as more remote work options, subsidized child care, or coverage of commuting expenses.

Man who destroyed vast forest wins demise of park

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a move that shocked environmentalists, the state government of Mato Grosso has given up a legal battle to protect a state park located in one of the Brazilian Amazon’s most biodiverse areas. The main beneficiary is the largest individual clearer of land in the Amazon, who faces criminal charges for the deforestation of tens of thousands of hectares of pristine rainforest. The state government could have appealed a court decision and fought to keep the park boundaries, but consistent with federal policy under the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, declined to do so. Not only are environmental laws going unenforced in today’s Brazil, now a court has invalidated a major protected area.

Twitter breach exposed anonymous account owners

Twitter says vulnerability in its software that exposed an undetermined number of owners of anonymous accounts to potential identity compromise last year was apparently exploited by a malicious actor. It did not confirm a report that data on 5.4 million users was offered for sale online as a result but said users worldwide were affected. The breach is especially worrisome because many Twitter account owners, including human rights activists, do not disclose their identities in their profiles for security reasons that include fear of persecution by repressive authorities. The company recommended users seeking to keep their identities veiled not add a publicly known phone number or email address to their Twitter account.

