Armada Hoffler Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 6:12 am
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $26.2 million, or 30 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 29 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $27.8 million, or 31 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $100.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $55.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.9 million.

Armada Hoffler Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.16 to $1.20 per share.

The company’s shares have fallen 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHH

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Business News

