Business News

Axon, Trade Desk rise; Alcon, Rackspace fall

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 4:13 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Alcon Inc., down $3.53 to $71.94.

The eye care company trimmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Trade Desk Inc., up $19.74 to $74.24.

The digital-advertising platform operator gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Akamai Technologies Inc., up 91 cents to $95.99.

The cloud services provider beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts.

Rackspace Technology Inc., down $1.08 to $5.80.

The cloud technology company cut its earnings and revenue forecasts for the current quarter.

CyberArk Software Ltd., up $11.29 to $149.74.

The information security company beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Axon Enterprise Inc., up $14.45 to $126.07.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras raised its revenue forecast for the year.

OptimizeRx Corp., down $6.68 to $15.57.

The digital health company reported weak second-quarter earnings and gave investors a discouraging revenue forecast.

Repay Holdings Corp., down $2.70 to $10.25.

The payment technology and processing company reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Top Stories