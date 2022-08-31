On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bed Bath & Beyond, Chewy fall; Snap, ChargePoint rise

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 4:16 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $2.58 to $9.53.

The struggling home goods retailer announced a major restructuring and a stock sale.

HP Inc., down $2.39 to $28.71.

The maker of printers and computers reported revenue for its latest quarter that fell well short of what Wall Street was expecting.

Snap Inc., up 87 cents to $10.88.

The parent company of the Snapchat social media app said it would cut 20% of its work force.

Chewy Inc., down $3.06 to $34.33.

The online pet supplies retailer reported revenue that was below analysts’ forecasts.

Seagate Technology Inc., down $2.46 to $66.96.

The data storage company sharply cut its revenue forecast for the current quarter, citing weaker economic trends in Asia.

PVH Corp., down $6.59 to $56.25.

The parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger cut its forecasts for full-year results.

Netflix Inc., up $2.91 to $223.56.

The streaming video company reportedly hired two executives to build out its ad-supported service.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc., up $1.78 to $16.27.

The operator of an electric vehicle charging network reported a near doubling of revenue.

