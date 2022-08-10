CACI International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $93 million. The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $4.54 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.53 per share. The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period,... READ MORE

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $93 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $4.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.53 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.65 to $18.49 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.48 billion to $6.68 billion.

CACI International shares have increased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $282.03, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.

