On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

CACI International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 4:49 pm
< a min read
      

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $93 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $4.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.53 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period,...

READ MORE

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $93 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $4.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.53 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.65 to $18.49 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.48 billion to $6.68 billion.

CACI International shares have increased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $282.03, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|17 2022 - FAR Supplement - TAR -...
8|17 Upgrade Higher Ed IT Management with...
8|17 GovForward ICAM Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories