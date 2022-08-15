Cel-Sci: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VIENNA, Va. (AP) _ Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) on Monday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Vienna, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

