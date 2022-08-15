On Air: For Your Benefit
Cel-Sci: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 9:07 am
VIENNA, Va. (AP) _ Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) on Monday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Vienna, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

