Business News

Cisco, BJ’s Wholesale rise; Kohl’s, Amcor fall

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 4:21 pm
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc., up $2.71 to $49.37.

The seller of routers, switches and software reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Keysight Technologies Inc., up $10.07 to $179.36.

The maker of oscilloscopes, power meters and other gear raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Wolfspeed Inc., up $27.29 to $112.94.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc., up $5.10 to $281.62.

The beauty products company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Amcor Plc., down 29 cents to $12.72.

The U.S.-Australian food packaging maker gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Kohl’s Corp.. down $2.62 to $31.33.

The Wisconsin- based department store chain cut is profit forecast for the year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $4.96 to $74.09.

The wholesale membership warehouse gave investors a strong profit forecast for the year.

America’s Car-Mart Inc., down $27.09 to $92.38.

The auto retailer reported weak fiscal first-quarter earnings.

