Dell, Marvell fall; Workday, Farfetch rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Workday Inc., up $4.10 to $166.46.
The maker of human resource software beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Marvell Technology Inc., down $4.92 to $50.17.
The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
Dell Technologies Inc., down $6.47 to $41.43.
The computer and technology services provider warned investors that weakening demand will hurt revenue.
Newmont Corp., down $1.92 to $43.22.
The gold producer fell along with prices for the precious metal.
Seagen Inc., down $9.36 to $155.01.
Merck’s plan to buy the biotechnology company has reportedly stalled.
Electronic Arts Inc., up $4.56 to $132.17.
Amazon is reportedly considering buying the maker of The Sims, Madden NFL and other video games.
Farfetch Ltd., up $2.49 to $12.03.
The online luxury fashion platform beat analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.
Everbridge Inc., up $6.22 to $41.99.
The software developer is reportedly considering strategic options, including a sale.
