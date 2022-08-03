On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

DiamondRock Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 6:21 pm
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (DRH) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $76.5 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 31 cents per share.

Funds from...

READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (DRH) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $76.5 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 31 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

The company said it had net income of $50.1 million, or 23 cents per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust posted revenue of $281.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRH

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|10 2022 - FAR Supplement - NRCAR - Nuclear...
8|10 Granicus Summer Picnic Series
8|10 The Gartner 2022 Analytics & BI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories