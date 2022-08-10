On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Disney+ counts 221M streaming subscribers, topping Netflix

Associated Press
August 10, 2022 5:04 pm
< a min read
      

Disney said Wednesday it added 14.4 million subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service in the April-June fiscal quarter, putting it just ahead of Netflix in the streaming wars with about 221 million total streaming subscriptions.

Netflix ended June with 220.7 million subscribers after losing nearly 1 million subscribers in the past quarter.

Disney’s growing streaming sales combined with a recovering theme park business after pandemic-era shutdowns led the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant to beat...

READ MORE

Disney said Wednesday it added 14.4 million subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service in the April-June fiscal quarter, putting it just ahead of Netflix in the streaming wars with about 221 million total streaming subscriptions.

Netflix ended June with 220.7 million subscribers after losing nearly 1 million subscribers in the past quarter.

Disney’s growing streaming sales combined with a recovering theme park business after pandemic-era shutdowns led the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant to beat Wall Street expectations with quarterly earnings Wednesday.

Disney reported revenue of $21.5 billion in the three months through July 2, up 26% from the same time last year.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Earnings per share came to $1.09 when excluding certain items. Analysts polled by FactSet projected adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share on revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, according to FactSet Research.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|17 2022 - FAR Supplement - TAR -...
8|17 Upgrade Higher Ed IT Management with...
8|17 GovForward ICAM Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories