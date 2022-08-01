On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Emergent Biosolutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 5:03 pm
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $56.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.13 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $242.7 million in the period.

Emergent Biosolutions expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

Top Stories