Enviva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Inc. (EVA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $27.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $296.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.4 million.

