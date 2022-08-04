On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Enviva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 9:58 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Inc. (EVA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $27.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $296.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks...

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Inc. (EVA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $27.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $296.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVA

