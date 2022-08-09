Esab: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $55.2 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.08 per share. The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $661.2 million in the period. Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.05 per... READ MORE

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $55.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $661.2 million in the period.

Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.5 billion.

