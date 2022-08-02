Evolent Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its second quarter. The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share. The... READ MORE

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $319.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $343 million to $363 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion.

