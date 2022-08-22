On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs

TOM KRISHER
August 22, 2022 11:51 am
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles.

Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.

The salaried worker cuts represent about 6% of a 31,000 workforce in the U.S. and Canada. Ford’s 56,000 union factory workers are not affected.

The cuts will occur across the company in the U.S., Canada and India.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley said in the email that Ford will provide benefits and significant help for the workers to find new jobs.

Farley has said repeatedly that the company has too many people and needs to trim costs so it can move faster as it transitions to electric vehicles.

The company already has restructured in Europe, Asia and India.

