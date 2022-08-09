Gladstone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The McLean, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $4.5 million, or 13 cents per share, in the period. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 14 cents per share. Funds from... READ MORE

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The McLean, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $4.5 million, or 13 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 14 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $3.9 million, or 11 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in farmland posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAND

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.