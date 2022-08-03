GlycoMimetics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $75,000 in the period.

