Graham Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $67.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $13.95. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $12.07 per share. The education and media company posted revenue of $933.3 million in the period. _____

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $67.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $13.95. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $12.07 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $933.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHC

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.