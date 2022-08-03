On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Graham Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 8:37 am
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $67.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $13.95. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $12.07 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $933.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHC

