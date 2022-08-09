On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 3:39 pm
Wheat for Sep. rose 1.75 cents at $7.8150 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 7 cents at $6.1550 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 21 cents at $4.40 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was up 73.75 cents at $16.9325 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .38 cent at $1.3797 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.47 cents at $1.7880 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .40 cent at $1.2220 a pound.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .38 cent at $1.3797 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.47 cents at $1.7880 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .40 cent at $1.2220 a pound.

