On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Grains lower, Livestock higher

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 3:33 pm
< a min read
      

Wheat for Sep. dropped 31.75 cents at $7.9825 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 4 cents at $6.7975 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 13.75 cents at $4.0250 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 21.75 cents at $15.13 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .95 cent at $1.4250 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle gained 2.25 cents at $1.8217 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 1.35...

READ MORE

Wheat for Sep. dropped 31.75 cents at $7.9825 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 4 cents at $6.7975 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 13.75 cents at $4.0250 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 21.75 cents at $15.13 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .95 cent at $1.4250 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle gained 2.25 cents at $1.8217 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 1.35 cents at $.9360 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 Q3 Deltek Specification Solutions...
9|6 Federal Identity Forum and Exposition...
9|6 Commercial UAV Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories