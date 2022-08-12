Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for Sep. was off 4.75 cents at $8.06 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 10.50 cents at $6.3975 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 3.50 cents at $4.5825 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 40.25 cents at $16.6925 a bushel. Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell .38 cent at $1.4022 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .33 cent at $1.7962 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs... READ MORE

Wheat for Sep. was off 4.75 cents at $8.06 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 10.50 cents at $6.3975 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 3.50 cents at $4.5825 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 40.25 cents at $16.6925 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell .38 cent at $1.4022 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .33 cent at $1.7962 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs lost .68 cent at $1.7962 a pound.

