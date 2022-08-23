Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. rose 12.25 cents at $7.8275 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 26.50 cents at $6.60 a bushel, Sep. oats unchanged at $4.1275 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 39.75 cents at $15.6675 a bushel. Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.4162 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .50 cent at $1.8090 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell... READ MORE

Wheat for Sep. rose 12.25 cents at $7.8275 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 26.50 cents at $6.60 a bushel, Sep. oats unchanged at $4.1275 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 39.75 cents at $15.6675 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.4162 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .50 cent at $1.8090 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.07 cents at $.9290 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.