Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

Wheat for Sep. declined 31.75 cents at $7.3150 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 4.75 cents at $6.1975 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 19 cents at $4.1275 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 20.25 cents at $14.9550 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .48 cent at $1.4127 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.73 cents at $1.8152 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs lost 4.75 cents at $.9330 a pound.

