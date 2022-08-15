On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 4:27 pm
< a min read
      

Wheat for Sep. was off 5.25 cents at $8.0075 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 13 cents at $6.2675 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 2 cents at $4.6025 a bushel; while Oct. soybeans declined 41 cents at $14.94 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .47 cent at $1.3975 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $1.7992 a pound; while...

READ MORE

Wheat for Sep. was off 5.25 cents at $8.0075 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 13 cents at $6.2675 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 2 cents at $4.6025 a bushel; while Oct. soybeans declined 41 cents at $14.94 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .47 cent at $1.3975 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $1.7992 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .55 cent at $1.0057 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|22 Gartner Identity & Access...
8|22 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
8|22 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories