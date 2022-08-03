On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hamilton Beach: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 5:27 pm
< a min read
      

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $147.5 million in the period.

Top Stories