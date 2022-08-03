Hamilton Beach: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $147.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

