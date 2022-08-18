On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 8/18/2022

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 4:20 pm
Stocks ended modestly higher on Wall Street after another day of choppy trading.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Thursday, putting it just barely back into the green for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a touch higher. The Nasdaq also rose as technology companies gained ground.

Cisco Systems rose after turning in stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Energy companies also climbed along with rising crude oil prices.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 9.70 points, or 0.2%, to 4,283.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.72 points, or 0.1%, to 33,999.04.

The Nasdaq rose 27.22 points, or 0.2%, to 12,965.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.41 points, or 0.7%, to 2,000.73.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 3.59 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 237.99 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 81.84 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.89 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 482.44 points, or 10.1%.

The Dow is down 2,339.26 points, or 6.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,679.63 points, or 17.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 244.58 points, or 10.9%.

Top Stories