How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 8/16/2022

The Associated Press
August 16, 2022 4:23 pm
Stocks ended mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday after another bumpy day as investors cautiously reviewed mostly encouraging financial results from major retailers.

The S&P 500 index wound up with a modest gain of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, mostly due to gains in Walmart and Home Depot following encouraging financial updates.

Technology, health care and energy stocks fell, limiting the broader market’s advance.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.06 points, or 0.2%, to 4,305.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 239.57 points, or 0.7%, to 34,152.01.

The Nasdaq fell 25.50 points, or 0.2%, to 13,102.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.82 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,020.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 25.05 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 390.96 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 55.36 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 3.91 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 460.98 points, or 9.7%.

The Dow is down 2,186.29 points, or 6%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,542.42 points, or 16.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 224.78 points, or 10%.

Top Stories