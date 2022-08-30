How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 8/30/2022

Stocks fell again on Wall Street, posting their third loss in a row as traders worry that high interest rates are here to stay for a while. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Tuesday, bringing its loss in the past three days to 5.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Energy companies fell along with sliding crude oil prices. Technology stocks and industrial companies were also weak. Best Buy was a... READ MORE

Stocks fell again on Wall Street, posting their third loss in a row as traders worry that high interest rates are here to stay for a while.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Tuesday, bringing its loss in the past three days to 5.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Energy companies fell along with sliding crude oil prices. Technology stocks and industrial companies were also weak.

Best Buy was a bright spot, gaining ground after reporting results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 44.45 points, or 1.1%, to 3,986.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 308.12 points, or 1%, to 31,790.87.

The Nasdaq fell 134.53 points, or 1.1%, to 11,883.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.35 points, or 1.5%, to 1,855.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 71.50 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is down 492.53 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 258.57 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 44.24 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 780.02 points, or 16.4%.

The Dow is down 4,547.43 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,761.83 points, or 24%.

The Russell 2000 is down 389.72 points, or 17.4%.

