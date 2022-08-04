hrains higher, Livestock lower

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Grains higher, Livestock lower

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022
Wheat for Sep. gained 18.75 cents at $7.8250 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 10.75 cents at $6.0225 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 5.50 cents at $4.16 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 57 cents at $16.15 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.3770 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .28 cent at $1.7907 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs lost...

