Huntington Ingalls: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 7:43 am
< a min read
      

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) _ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $178 million.

The Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $4.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.43 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.66 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

Top Stories