ICF: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.4 million.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $423.1 million in the period.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICFI

