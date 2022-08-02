JBG Smith Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $37.1 million, or 31 cents per share, in the period. Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization. The company said it had net... READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $37.1 million, or 31 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $123.3 million, or $1.02 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $145.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $117 million.

