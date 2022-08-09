K12: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $28.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share. The online education company posted revenue of $455.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts... READ MORE

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $28.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 66 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $455.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.2 million.

