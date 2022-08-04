On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 7:47 am
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $16.4 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $69.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 27 cents.

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $16.4 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $69.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 27 cents.

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and esteemed industry leaders will provide their perspectives on securing identity in a zero trust environment.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LQDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LQDT

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|10 2022 - FAR Supplement - NRCAR - Nuclear...
8|10 Granicus Summer Picnic Series
8|10 The Gartner 2022 Analytics & BI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories