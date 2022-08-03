On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lumber Liquidators: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 6:13 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.7 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $299 million in the period.

Top Stories