Lumber Liquidators: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.7 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $299 million in the period.

