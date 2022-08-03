Medifast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Medifast Inc. (MED) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $39.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $3.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.87 per share. The weight-loss company posted revenue of $453.3 million in the period. Medifast expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.70 to $14.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion.

