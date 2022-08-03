On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Medifast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 5:53 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Medifast Inc. (MED) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $39.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $3.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.87 per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $453.3 million in the period.

Medifast expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.70 to $14.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion.

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Medifast Inc. (MED) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $39.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $3.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.87 per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $453.3 million in the period.

Medifast expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.70 to $14.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MED

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|10 2022 - FAR Supplement - NRCAR - Nuclear...
8|10 Granicus Summer Picnic Series
8|10 The Gartner 2022 Analytics & BI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories