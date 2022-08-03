On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

MicroStrategy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 5:03 am
< a min read
      

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.06 billion in its second quarter.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $94.01 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $92.81 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $122.1 million in the period.

_____

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.06 billion in its second quarter.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $94.01 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $92.81 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $122.1 million in the period.

_____

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 2022 Data Analytics Round Tables
8|9 Implementing Proactive Security with...
8|9 Cybersecurity Executive Order:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories