MicroStrategy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.06 billion in its second quarter. The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $94.01 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $92.81 per share. The business software company posted revenue of $122.1 million in the period. _____

