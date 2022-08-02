NewMarket: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $66.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $6.54.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $723.6 million in the period.

