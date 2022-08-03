Parsons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.3 million. The Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 41 cents per share. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 41 cents per share. The... READ MORE

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.3 million.

The Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 41 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $916.2 million.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.95 billion to $4.15 billion.

