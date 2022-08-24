On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Peloton, Farfetch rise; Nordstrom, Advance Auto Parts fall

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 4:46 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $2.28 to $13.48

The maker of exercise bikes and other gear said it will start selling its products on Amazon.

Inuit Inc.. up $16.21 to $465.77

The parent company of TurboTax reported strong results and its full-year revenue forecast topped some analysts’ expectations.

Nordstrom Inc., down $4.63 to $18.57

The department store chain cut its forecasts for the year. The retail industry is swamped with unsold inventory.

Advance Auto Parts Inc., down $19.14 to $179.91

The auto parts retailer’s latest quarterly results fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Petco Health & Wellness Co., down $1.39 to $14.34

The pet supplies chain’s results missed analysts’ forecasts and it cut its full-year outlook.

Brinker International Inc., down $1.50 to $28.84

The owner of Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurants forecast full-year earnings well below what Wall Street expected.

La-Z-Boy Inc., up 85 cents to $29.18

The maker of recliners and other furniture reported earnings that came in well ahead of forecasts.

Farfetch Ltd., up $1.67 to $9.51

The online seller of luxury goods said it would buy a 47.5% stake in e-commerce company Yoox Net-a-Porter Group.

Top Stories